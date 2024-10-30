Joe Rogan has been criticised online after he explained why his suggested interview with Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't happened yet.

With just six days to go until election day on November 5, time is running out for one of the biggest US podcasters to put questions to the Democrat presidential candidate.

Recently, Rogan interviewed her Republican rival Donald Trump in a three-hour-long sit-down interview in the UFC commentator's studio in Austin, Texas and the podcast filming ultimately led Trump to arrive three hours late to a campaign rally in Michigan.

Rogan's podcast has 14.5 million Spotify followers and 17.5 million YouTube subscribers with the core audience being male, therefore it is a significant platform for both sides to get their message across on and clinch late votes.

So why hasn't Rogan interviewed Harris?

According to Rogan, he shared on X, formerly Twitter, that the Harris campaign has offered him interview time, but there are some conditions - it would be an hour-long interview and he would have to travel to her rather than it happening in his Austin studio.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour," the podcaster explained.

However, there's one point of contention for Rogan as he elaborated: "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen."



Since sharing this information, social media has blasted Rogan as "arrogant" for not agreeing to travel to where Harris is on the campaign trail for the intense final week before the election, to conduct the highly-anticipated interview.





























Additionally, one social media user pointed out that Rogan previously travelled to interview another guest for his podcast - comedian Artie Lange.





Time will soon tell if both Rogan and the Harris campaign can come to an agreement and schedule an interview within less than a week...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.