John Fetterman is selling 'body double' merchandise after he became a conspiracy theory

Conspiracy theorists are suggesting Democratic Senator John Fetterman has been replaced by a body double, and Fetterman had the funniest response.

The past week many conspiracy theorists have begun baselessly suggesting that Sen. Fetterman has been replaced with a body double or cloned.

Theories have been posted across social media, with some claiming that Fetterman's tattoos have "disappeared", thus he has been replaced. Others claim he looks different in a range of photos, of course meaning the only explanation can be a body double.

There seem to be a few reasons as to why conspiracy theorists believed Fetterman has been replaced. One is due to the change in facial hair, which has apparently completely stumped theorists:

Others are claiming that the symptoms of his stroke which he suffered last year have suddenly disappeared, rather than being the result of speech therapy:

Others have also falsely claimed that his tattoos have 'disappeared', when in reality they are just on a different part of his arm than the photo they used:

There is, of course, no evidence to suggest that Fetterman has been replaced by a body double.

Fetterman responded to the bizarre claims by joking they the theories are "all true" when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He called himself "Senator Guy Incognito," referring to a Simpsons character that is a doppelgänger of Homer Simpson.

In an even funnier move, Fetterman has begun selling t-shirt's with "John Fetterman's Body Double" written on them.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.