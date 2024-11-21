John Prescott, the longest serving British Deputy Prime Minister, has died at the age of 86.

In a statement, Prescott's family announced the ex-Labour politician, who had been living with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully at his care home on Wednesday (20 November).

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery."

They added: "John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain's longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister.

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour."

Prescott is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pauline, and two sons.

Tony Blair, left, on stage with John Prescott at a Labour Party Conference in 2000 / Gerry Penny, AFP via Getty Images

The former trade unionist and ex-merchant seaman was born in Prestatyn, Wales on May 31, 1938.

Lord Prescott spent four decades as the MP for Kingston-upon-Hull East and was a key figure in Sir Tony Blair's Labour government where he served as Deputy Prime Minister for more than a decade and was thought of as a peace broker between Blair and Brown.

He was also secretary of state for the environment, transport and regions and assisted in negotiating the international Kyoto Protocol on climate change.

Known for his short temper, Prescott also famously punched a member of the public during an election campaign back in 2001, after he had been pelted with an egg.

Since the news of Prescott's death, tributes have been pouring in from the world of politics and broadcasting.



Sir Tony Blair led the tributes to Prescott, as he told BBC Radio: "There was no one quite like him in British politics. I don't think, to be honest, I'd ever met anyone quite like John, and I still don't think I've ever met anyone quite like him, and I'm very sad that he's passed."

Gordon Brown called Prescott a “titan” and a “gentleman".

He said: "John Prescott became - and will remain - a legend of the Labour Party: self-educated, passionate in his beliefs, courageous in the causes he adopted, and despite an outwardly deceptive image of uncompromising toughness, he was generous believing in the good in everyone."

Prime Minister and Labour leader, Keir Starmer, called Prescott "a true giant of the Labour Movement".

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner described Prescott as a "Labour legend but an inspiration to me and a dear friend".

Foreign secretary David Lammy paid tribute to Prescott as "a relentless champion of working people who never forgot who he came into politics for".



Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called Prescott a "huge figure and personality" and also described how he would be "forever grateful" for Prescott's "personal and political support" during the 2017 and 2019 elections.



Former Labour leader and energy secretary Ed Miliband expressed how Prescott was "a unique irreplaceable fighter for justice".



Former Prime Minster and Conservative party leader David Cameron said of Prescott: "We might have had different political views, but there is no doubting John Prescott's impact on British politics over four decades and more."



Former Tory party leader, William Hague said Prescott was "one of the great figures of our political era - passionate, loyal and full of life".



Broadcaster Piers Morgan hailed Prescott as one of his "all-time favourite politicians," describing him as "pugnacious, uncompromising, principled, hilarious and brilliant".



Former professional boxer Frank Burno said he met Prescott a few times and called him a "funny man away from the mics, cameras and the press".



After Prescott famously punched a person who threw an egg at him, Bruno recalled telling him: "I had better not get too close to you, you might punch me."

To which he remembers, Prescott replied: "Frank you had better come and be my bodyguard."

