An interview with Gordon Brown in the 1990s eerily echoes the state of the UK today

An interview with Gordon Brown from 1990 is going viral because of the former prime minister's concerns echoing the state of the UK today - and history repeating itself.

"People ask themselves why it is we've got the highest interest rates, worst inflation, and the lowest investment of all our competitor countries", he says.

'I am afraid nothing changes with the people who vote either. The Tories won the 1992 election' one Twitter user wrote in response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters