Angela Rayner introduced as 'soap superstar and DJ' in GMB blunder

Angela Rayner found herself with a new job title during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (12 September), after a mishap on the show saw her branded a 'soap superstar, actress, and DJ'.

The Labour MP was interviewed live from the Winning at Work Congress in Liverpool, however, the mixup saw the visual at the bottom of the screen call her Angela Griffin.

While she didn't appear to call out the mistake, Susanna Reid took the time to apologise at the end of the segment.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter