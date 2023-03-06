Ed Miliband's pointless anecdote about Twiglets leaves fans in stitches

Ed Miliband's new anecdote about Twiglets on the Cheerful podcast has people in stitches - because it's so pointless.

The Labour MP spoke about how he'd recently got back into Twiglets, before embarking on the shortest tale of all time.

"Did I tell you when I was growing up in London there was an off license literally two doors down from me?", he said.

"That's not the end of the story is it?", co-host Geoff Lloyd responded, sending Miliband into fits of laughter when he realised he had nothing else to add.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters