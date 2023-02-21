Tory MP calls his constituents 'scrotes' and 'scumbags' in bizarre rant

MPs are voted in to parliament to represent their communities, give them a voice, and fix local issues.

Which is why it was very strange indeed to see one Conservative MP, Jonathan Gullis, charge around areas in Stoke-on-Trent North that he represents, and call the people who live in them "scrotes" and "scumbags" who do drugs, rather than, you know, speak about them with respect.

In a clip calling for more CCTV, better street lighting and more alley gates for the area, Gullis listed areas which needed greater security and then went on one.

He said: “In places like Smallthorne where we sadly see scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community.

″In Cobridge where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs wreaking havoc on our community.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

″And in Turnstall where savages and their anti-social behaviour causes mayhem for local businesses and local people.″

Gullis is known for being a bit of a rogue - to put it politely. He attracted criticism, recently, when he heckled a story about migrant children in the Commons.

Now it seems he doesn't think much about his constituents either.

If only these areas had an MP to fix all these issues...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.