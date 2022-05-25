An MP reference Derry Girls while discussing the Troubles in the House of Commons.

Julian Smith, who used to be the minister for Northern Ireland, referenced the "brilliant" finale which aired last week and showcased the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He said: “The lead character Erin’s monologue on coming of age in Northern Ireland, was set to clips of Bloody Sunday and more importantly David Cameron’s apology. A clear modern reflection of the importance of that acknowledgement of the past.

Cameron made a speech in 2010 apologising for Bloody Sunday, when British soldiers shot and killed 13 civil rights protestors in Londonderry in 1972.

He added: "I urge the Government to look at again at the independence and investigatory powers of this body to ensure that it can guarantee victims a full and thorough investigation of their case that is legally compliant.

"The shutting down of civil cases and of inquests, and the way it is done through this Bill, is also a source of much anger and worry.

"Civil actions have provided an effective mechanism for victims to obtain discovery and reparations.

"Today many victims feel that they have been hit by a double whammy with this Bill. Their route to justice cut off, and at the same time their route to the truth restricted."

Writing on Twitter, Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee replied: “This is mind blowing.”

It just goes to show that TV can have a huge impact on the world.

