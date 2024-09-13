Kamala Harris meme inspires new Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavour

We all know the Kamala Harris coconut tree meme, and now the viral moment has inspired a new flavour of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

During a speech last year, the Vice President remarked: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you," and later gained the internet's attention.

After sparking a flood of memes, the moment has since been commemorated with the new ice cream flavour aptly called Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee, the Ben & Jerry's co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, announced.

If you're wondering what the meme-worthy ice cream contains, it is coconut flavour (in homage to the coconut tree Harris referred to) and also has caramel swirls along with some patriotic red, white, and blue star-shaped sprinkles.

The Ben & Jerry's flavour has been released together with the political advocacy group MoveOn with the aim to encourage people to register to vote for the upcoming election in November.

The new Ben & Jerry's flavour inspired by the Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris Scoop The Vote

For those eager to try the limited edition ice cream flavour out for themselves, it won't stocked in supermarket fridges.

A “Scoop the Vote” ice cream truck is travelling around the country and making 20 stops in different places where cups and cones will be handed out.

(So you may need plan a journey to get a taste).

Those who attend have the chance to win the autographed, limited-edition flavor, while you also enter the raffle via the ScoopTheVote website.

You can check out all the places the ice cream truck will be visiting here.

