The Kamala Harris 'coconut tree' meme explained

A new meme has been doing the rounds on X/Twitter and it is all thanks to United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, we haven't had much to say about Harris since she became vice president in 2021 but she might just well leave a legacy thanks to a speech that she gave in May 2023.

Harris was speaking at the (deep breath...) "Swearing-In Ceremony of Commissioners for the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics."

When addressing the future prospects of young people, Harris stressed the importance of context.

She said: "Part of the extension of the work you will do is, yes, focused on our young leaders and our young people, but understanding we also then have to be clear about the needs of their parents and their grandparents and their teachers and their communities because none of us just live in a silo. Everything is in context.



Continuing she added: "My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, 'I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?' You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

The clip was first shared by the pro-Republican YouTube account 'GOP War Room' in an attempt to mock Harris.

Now, according to Know Your Meme the speech resurfaced on X/Twitter in January 2024 with many being amused by the use of the words 'coconut tree' in an apparent attempt to reclaim it from the GOP.

Since then the words 'coconut tree' have been trending. Here are some of the best examples of the meme:

























































