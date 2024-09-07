In a shock boost for Kamala Harris and her campaign to be the next US president, the Democratic candidate has been endorsed by former Republican vice president Dick Cheney, with his daughter Liz confirming the politician often dubbed the ‘most powerful vice president in history’ will be voting for Harris in November.

While Donald Trump has this week tried and failed to convince voters he isn’t “weird”, and produced a nonsensical response to a question on childcare policy, his electoral rival has secured the backing of an individual criticised for his role in the war in Iraq and his comments on a form of torture known as waterboarding.

Speaking to the Texas Tribune earlier this week, Ms Cheney declared: “Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Dick Cheney then went on to issue his own statement on his decision, in which he said that in the history of the United States, there has “never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump".

He added: “He tried to steal the last election using lies and other violence to keep himself in power after the voters and rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for vice president Kamala Harris.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump isn’t happy, and took to his Truth Social platform to brand Cheney an “irrelevant RINO” – short for ‘Republican in name only’.

“He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III,” he wrote.

