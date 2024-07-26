Tiny phone detail in Obama's Kamala Harris endorsement video has viewers obsessed

Barack Obama has officially endorsed Kamala Harris in public for the first time to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election but eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a 'weird' detail in the announcement video.

After Joe Biden confirmed on Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election in November, following months of speculation about his health, the president was quick to offer his endorsement to his vice president Harris.

Many top Democrats and Charli XCX, soon echoed his sentiments but Obama took his time in announcing his support for Harris, waiting until Friday morning to release a video endorsing the vice president.

In a statement released by both Barack and Michelle Obama, the couple said that they were "more thrilled to endorse" Harris, adding: "We agree with President Biden, choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it."

In the aforementioned video, Harris says in response: "Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me."

While the video, albeit a bit cheesy, is well-meaning a few viewers spotted an odd detail in the video. While Harris is on the phone to the Obama's she clearly has the loud speaker option on but is holding the device right next to her face, which is probably not advisable.

TV journalist, Scott Bryan wrote: "obsessed with Kamala chatting to the Obamas with the phone next to her face ON SPEAKER."

Politico's Seb Starcevic added: "Kamala putting her phone on speaker right next to her face… she’s me."





Another account thought the moment was hilarious and noted that Harris was 'unserious.'



Harris is yet to be officially recognised as the Democrats candidate to be the next president but has seen her campaign get off to a strong start thanks to a wave of memes about her.

Donald Trump meanwhile has already backed down from debating Harris on TV, claiming that details of future general election debates “cannot be finalised until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

