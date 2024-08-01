Kamala Harris delivers blunt response to Donald Trump race comments

Vice President and prospective Democrat candidate for the upcoming US election Kamala Harris delivered a blunt response when addressing comments Donald Trump made saying "she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black".

Trump's latest interview was nothing short of disastrous as he spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on July 31 with three black women media workers.

Included in the string of gaffes was a shocking moment when he claimed Harris had only recently "became a black woman"; Harris's father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian.

Trump said: "I didn't know she was black. She happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?

"I respect either one but she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person."

Harris addressed the comments at a gathering in Houston, Texas later the same evening and reiterated similar comments in a social media post.

"It was the same old show," she Tweeted.

"Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump's divisiveness and disrespect."

As well as those outrageous comments, Trump also faltered when answering the first question put to him about why black voters should trust him, gave a very unconvincing answer on JD Vance and the Vice Presidency and his message to black journalists and voters about "stopping people from invading our country" who are "taking black jobs".

Trump also said he'd challenge Harris on a cognitive test and faltered on a question about his stance on the January 6 riots.

