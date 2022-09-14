The phrase “MAGA Christians” is trending on social media - and people aren’t hesitating to roast and share memes about how much of an oxymoron this is.
The trending term came about after Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake compared MAGA supporters to Jesus Christ during a recent speech.
The Republican candidate invoked the persecution of the religious figure, and even went as far as to point at a cross while doing so.
This was seemingly done as a parallel to how President Joe Biden characterized MAGA supporters in recent remarks.
In a clip shared to Twitter over the weekend, Lake made the bizarre comparison while speaking to supporters earlier this week.
Lake blasted Biden’s anti-MAGA speech targeting former President Donald Trump and his allies and supporters.
Biden said Trump and MAGA supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very republic.”
As a result, Lake proclaimed: “You can call us whatever you want, Joe. You can call us extremists. You can call us domestic terrorists.You know who else was called a lot of names his whole life? Jesus.”
She continued: “He never stopped. He never stopped. They called him names right up until his death. So why should we care what Joe Biden thinks of us?”
\u201cKari Lake compared MAGA Republicans to Jesus: \u201cYou can call us extremists. You can call us domestic terrorists. You know who else was called a lot of names his whole life? Jesus.\u201d\u201d— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1662858333
In light of this, people took to Twitter to poke fun and point out the contradiction. We’ve rounded up 11 of those reactions and memes.
The sign of the cross is a “T” for Trump instead
\u201cMAGA Christians as pious as ever \u271d\ufe0f\u201d— The Astute Galoot (@The Astute Galoot) 1663114625
One showed a bloated Donald Trump on a cross
\u201cMAGA Christians only worship one thing.\u201d— Manda Posthumously\ud83e\uddbe\ud83e\udd66\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Manda Posthumously\ud83e\uddbe\ud83e\udd66\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1663122878
Another added Donald Trump to the Holy Trinity
Someone put a spin on the word Patriots while getting their message across
\u201cMAGA Christians\u201d— \ud835\ude70\ud835\ude97\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude9d\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude8a (@\ud835\ude70\ud835\ude97\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude9d\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude8a) 1663155856
Maybe Jesus wouldn’t be invited to the rallies given his selfless acts of service
\u201cMAGA Christians? There is no such thing\u201d— Stacy~TheUSAisBroken (@Stacy~TheUSAisBroken) 1663114457
Hank Hill made an appearance
\u201cDear MAGA Christians\u201d— \ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80 (@\ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80) 1663123162
If Jesus himself were to come back to Earth, some thought Fox News wouldn’t hesitate to tear him down
\u201cMAGA Christians are nothing like Christ. Hypocrisy at its finest.\u201d— Theresa LaRose (@Theresa LaRose) 1663115227
Expressing disdain for liberals throughout the week, but when Sunday comes along, the lord is praised
\u201cMAGA Christians \u271d\ufe0fbe like:\u201d— Ms. Gina \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf81 (@Ms. Gina \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf81) 1663129969
Some raised the tax exemptions for religious organisations
\u201c@TheAstuteGaloot Maga Christians scam better than TFG.\u201d— The Astute Galoot (@The Astute Galoot) 1663114625
The awkward issue of family values versus IRL behaviour emerged
\u201c.\nMAGA Christians . . .\n\n... and their family values.\n\n\ud83e\uddd0\u201d— Marko Silberhand (@Marko Silberhand) 1663136346
Hypocrisy, neatly summed up
