Karoline Leavitt claims Saudi Arabia nuclear deal ‘puts America first’ – apparently

The words ‘America First’ have been associated with US president Donald Trump’s time in office ever since he said them at his first inauguration back in 2017, but remarks made by his press secretary Karoline Leavitt this week in relation to a new Saudi Arabia deal has prompted criticism of this particular policy position.

Citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter, The Independent reported on Thursday that the framework “paves the way for a uranium enrichment facility” in Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration previously characterised the nuclear cooperation pact as a “bilateral safeguards agreement”.

In a statement, US energy secretary Chris Wright said: “These agreements reflect our two nations’ shared commitment to strengthening U.S.-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad.

“Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world’s best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States."

And on Thursday, Leavitt took questions from reporters about the nuclear deal, with one asking why Saudi Arabia gets a civilian nuclear deal and not Iran.

She replied: “This agreement is still being worked out, it will eventually, hopefully be finalized, with the condition that the president spoke about this morning. But this agreement in particular, as it has been discussed thus far, does give priority access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program, which will ultimately benefit American industry workers and supply chains.

“So, the deal that has been discussed thus far, and will be continue to be discussed, absolutely puts America first and that’s obviously very important to this president.”

Leavitt’s remarks have since been criticised on social media, with political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeting: “How the f*** does this put America first?”:

One account said: “They cannot defend this. It is literally impossible”:

“This. Is. Insane,” wrote another:

And it’s not the first time that the ‘America First’ agenda has come under scrutiny, either, as back in October, Trump’s administration handed over $20 billion to Argentina as it faced an economic crisis – a move which prompted Trump ally turned Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene to tweet: “Tell me how it’s America First to bailout a foreign country with $20 or even $40 BILLION taxpayer dollars.”

Replying on Fox News, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said: “It is America First because we are supporting a US ally. There will be no taxpayer losses. This is a swap line, this is not a bailout, and it is from the Exchange Stabilization Fund which I control at the Treasury.

“It has never registered a loss; it is not going to register a loss this time. We are supporting a US ally in Latin America and we want to set the tone in Latin America.

“We think it is much better to use American economic power up front and lead the way because we’ve got many other governments in Latin America … who all want to follow, so I would rather extend a swap line than be shooting at the boats carrying drugs like we’re having to coming out of Venezuela.”

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