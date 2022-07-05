The Conservative's attempt to skewer Keir Starmer over his plan for Brexit has well and truly backfired.

Yesterday, the leader of the opposition set out a five-point plan to "make Brexit work" in which he pledged to sort out the Northern Ireland protocol, cut down on paperwork, support services and scientists, seek a security pact and invest in the UK.

Sounds reasonable but Brexit is Boris Johnson's thing, and given how much he bangs on about it during sessions of PMQs, it is clear he is very proud of it indeed.

And so the salty Tory party responded to a Labour graphic outlining their plan and called Starmer out for not supporting Brexit in its first instance. They said:

We aren't quite sure what point they were trying to make. By "making Brexit work", Starmer is acknowledging both that the public voted for the policy and that it *isn't* working. So that he didn't want it to happen is pretty irrelevant.

So people let the party know just that, and pointed out just how bad Brexit has been:

Another swing and a miss from the Tories.

