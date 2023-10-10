Keir Starmer had barely stepped on to the stage in Liverpool to deliver his Labour Party conference speech today when it all went badly wrong.

In a major security breach, an intruder stormed on stage, grabbed the Labour leader as he was about to outline what Labour would do if the party wins the next general election and started speaking.

The unknown man shouted: “We demand a people's house, we are in crisis – politics needs an update. We are in crisis.”

Security removed the man from the stage. Starmer dusted the glitter off from his suit jacket, removed it, and proceeded with his speech.

He told the audience: “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me. Protest or power?

“That’s why we’ve changed our party, conference. It’s just as well it was me, because my wife’s dress is really beautiful.”

When he was done wiping glitter off his top, Starmer used the speech to address themes of housing and devolution, pledging Labour would bring the UK a “decade” of national renewal.

