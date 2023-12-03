Back when Sir Keir Starmer was vying to be Jeremy Corbyn’s successor as leader of the Labour Party in 2020, he unveiled 10 pledges “based on the moral case for socialism” and made the promise to maintain the party’s “radical values” – except now, the webpage on Starmer’s website has been quietly taken down.

Covering issues such as economic, social and climate justice, peace and human rights, common ownership and migrants’ and workers’ rights, the commitments covered plans for the abolition of tuition fees, public ownership of “rail, mail, energy and water”, and an end to illegal wars.

The pledges were:

Awkward.

And so, when Starmer decided to do away with the online reminder of commitments he hasn’t done very well to keep this week (the Wayback Machine has a capture as recently as Friday), the quiet takedown hasn’t gone unnoticed by his critics:

Back in February, Starmer insisted the pledges “haven’t all been abandoned by any stretch of the imagination”, but rather he had to “adapt some of them to the circumstances we find ourselves in”.

indy100 has approached the Labour Party for comment.

