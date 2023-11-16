All the Labour MPs that voted for a ceasefire in Gaza

Keir Starmer ordered his Labour MPs to abstain from a vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza last night, but 56 rebelled anyway.

Eight of them were frontbenchers, and four of those were shadow ministers: Jess Phillips, Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker.

The group decided to vote in favour of calling for a ceasefire, in an amendment to the King’s Speech which was initially called by the Scottish National Party.

Other frontbenchers Rachel Hopkins, Sarah Owen, Naz Shah and Andy Slaughter also face the sack, after defying the party whip to back the amendment.

In total, MPs voted 293 to 125 to reject the amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, meaning it was rejected by a majority of 168.

Here’s the list of all 56 Labour MPs who rebelled.

Tahir Ali (Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)

Paula Barker (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse)

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East)

Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central)

Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton)

Sarah Champion (Rotherham)

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham)

Judith Cummins (Bradford South)

Marsha De Cordova (Battersea)

Peter Dowd (Bootle)

Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)

Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham)

Barry Gardiner (Brent North)

Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West)

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East)

Kate Hollern (Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Luton South)

Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)

Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton)

Ian Lavery (Wansbeck)

Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles)

Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)

Ian Mearns (Gateshead)

Grahame Morris (Easington)

Kate Osamor (Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Jarrow)

Sarah Owen (Luton North)

Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley)

Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown)

Naz Shah (Bradford West)

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Alex Sobel (Leeds North West)

Zarah Sultana (Coventry South)

Sam Tarry (Ilford South)

Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Hemsworth)

Valerie Vaz (Walsall South)

Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East)

Beth Winter (Cynon Valley)

Mohammad Yasin (Bedford)

