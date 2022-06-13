Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is under investigation for potential breaches of rules on earnings and gifts.

The breaking news was announced this morning, as the parliamentary website showed that the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is investigating Starmer for potentially breaching two sections of the MPs’ code of conduct on registering interests.

According to the Parliament website, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone began the investigation last Wednesday.

The first point under investigation is stated as: “Registration of interests under Category 1 of the Guide to the Rules (Employment and earnings).”

The matter second reads: “Registration of interests under Category 3 of the Guide to the Rules (Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources).”

Speaking to ITV journalists, Starmer said he’s “absolutely confident there's no problem here” when asked about the investigation, but the news has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Political commentator Owen Jones wrote: “This, like Beergate, is really minor, trivial stuff.

“It's just unfortunate that Keir Starmer decided to make 'integrity' and 'competence' his dividing line with the Tories, and he's now under investigation from both the police and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.”

Political journalist Ash Sarkar commented: “Keir Starmer just seems uniquely ill-placed to defend himself. Who believes in him?

“Not the Labour right who used him as a useful, but temporary, tool to marginalise the left. Not the commentariat, who did the same. And not the left because, well, obviously.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Throw enough mud at Keir Starmer and the public will think he’s like Boris Johnson.

“Dumbing down, Tory style.”

Campaigner Matt Zarb-Cousin said: "Reinstate Corbyn and stop getting high on your farts."

Another joked: "Keir Starmer under investigation over serious breeches."

According to his spokesperson, Starmer has apologised in writing “for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations”.



