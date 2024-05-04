7 of the best reactions to Sadiq Khan winning a third term as London mayor

Some said it would be close between him and Tory candidate Susan Hall, but Labour’s Sadiq Khan has won the London mayoral election for a third time - with a 43.8 per cent share of the vote (more than 1 million votes) compared to Hall’s 32.7 per cent (just over 811,500 votes).

Khan’s win also sees him secure a bigger majority compared to 2021, rising from some 228,000 votes against Shaun Bailey to more than 276,000 votes against Hall – it equates to a 3.2 per cent swing from the Conservatives to Labour.

Hall’s campaign had been surrounded in controversy and memes in the run-up to the vote, ranging from losing her Oyster card on the Tube, to her bizarre campaign posters and, arguably more seriously her membership of a Facebook group containing Islamophobic content and threats to Khan, who is a Muslim.

Despite Hall telling LBC she had apologised for past actions on social media – with resurfaced activity including expressing support for Donald Trump and liking a tweet featuring Enoch Powell (the late Conservative MP most known for his infamous “rivers of blood” speech on immigration) – Khan told the broadcaster Hall was “the most dangerous candidate I’ve fought against”.

Now, with Khan re-elected, social media users have reacted with a range of memes referencing the past 24 hours of anticipation and discussion – from Tories briefing the race was a lot closer than they first thought, to arguing the vote ‘vindicates’ Khan’s divisive Ulez policy, and celebrating the likes of ex-GB News host Dan Wootton being upset about the result:

The Conservatives’ defeat in the London mayoral election is just part of a wider, humiliating loss in elections all over the country, with the Tories losing more than 470 councillors and Labour gaining 185.

In other news, Count Binface finished third from last in the contest, beating London Real Party candidate Brian Rose (the man who drank his own urine) and Nick Scanlon of the far-right Britain First.

