Homeland Security hits back at Chappell Roan slamming ICE at her show

The Department of Homeland Security has responded to Chappell Roan, declaring "F**k ICE" during one of her concerts in Los Angeles.

At the weekend, 'The Subway' singer had been performing at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, when she reflected on her relationship with the city after moving there to pursue her music career.

“L.A.’s my favorite city in the world, to be honest,” Roan expressed to the crowd on Friday (October 10), as reported by Variety. “I’ve been living here nine years. I’m originally from Missouri and I had a really, really tough time the first five years.”

Chappell Roan performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

She continued by acknowledging the LA wildfires that impacted the city earlier this year: “I’m not gonna be eloquent about this. I loved L.A. more than ever when I saw how the community came together in Altadena to help, same with the Palisades. I just realized that I’m so lucky to be able to live here and to play here, and the city has taken care of me, and it’s my duty to take care of it back.”

The 27-year-old then declared “F*** ICE forever”, and continued to repeat this as the crowd also joined in with the chant.

This comes as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration, with ICE raids continuing to make headlines.

Since then, the Department of Homeland Security has responded to Chappell's comments.

In a statement via TMZ, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet, “‘Pink Pony Club’ is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip.”

Previously, Chappell has spoken out on political issues. During the 2024 presidential election campaign, she clarified her political stance after explaining why she hadn’t endorsed Kamala Harris , dismissing speculation that she would be voting for Donald Trump.

“Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement," she said in a TikTok video.

“Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering: No, I’m not voting for Trump,” Roan clarified. “I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

