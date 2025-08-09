US president Donald Trump’s administration and its supporters are continuing to show how seriously unbothered they are by South Park’s parodies and ridicule in the most bizarre ways, with homeland security secretary Kristi Noem deciding to respond by leaning into the joke.

Noem was one of the latest high-profile political figures to be mocked by Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s hit adult animated series this week, when it aired the second episode from its 27th season - “Got A Nut” - on Wednesday.

That was a follow-up to last month’s season opener, “Sermon on the ‘Mount”, which had Trump getting into bed with Satan and threatening to sue an artist for painting an accurate portrait of him.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers addressed the episode in a statement to Variety, telling the outlet: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

But South Park’s creators ended up having the last laugh, as they ended up using this statement against the US government when it decided to use a still from the teaser trailer of episode two to encourage people to sign up to join its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“Wait, so we ARE relevant,” the series’ official Twitter/X account asked, accompanying their quote tweet with the hashtag, “#EatABagOfD***s”.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also decided to lean into the ridicule when the aforementioned teaser trailer indicated he too would be targeted in the second episode - by changing his Twitter/X profile picture to that of Cartman’s version of Kirk.

Other social media users were quick to point out to the Turning Point USA founder that the show was “making fun” of him, rather than celebrating him.

After the episode aired, Kirk shared a couple of clips from the episode, and even started selling “Master Debater” T-shirts on his website (a joke made in the show and yes, it sounds exactly like that rude word).

And again, people tried to remind him that the show is mocking him, with one quote tweet in response claiming Kirk is “too dense to realize South Park is s****ing on him”:

Vice president JD Vance also featured in the second episode – albeit in miniature form, with Trump later kicking his deputy to the kerb while at a golf course – and he decided to respond by saying he has “finally made it”:

That response didn’t go down too well, either:

And then there was Noem, whose ICE agency was depicted as carrying out an immigration raid in Heaven and apprehending Dora the Explorer.

In one scene, a makeup team have to surround her and touch up her makeup after her Botox melts.

Noem responded to the mockery in the same way Kirk did, updating her social media profile picture to that of her South Park equivalent (the one where her Botox hasn’t melted, that is).

But that came after she gave an interview to podcaster Glenn Beck, saying: “It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and extremists [who] do that.

“If they wanted to criticise my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t. They just pick something petty like that.”

And so, Twitter/X users pointed out the unusual shift in her opinion on the episode from criticising it to embracing it:

South Park’s meanwhile, responded to Noem’s criticism by updating its profile pictures across social media to show their version of Noem with her Botox melted.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.