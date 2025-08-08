JD Vance fishing with David Lammy goes viral: 'New Brokeback Mountain looks s***'

Pictures of US Vice President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy fishing together are going viral, with one social media user joking the "new Brokeback Mountain looks s***".

Vance joined Lammy and the pair were photographed fishing together at Chevening House in Kent, England on Friday (8 August) before their families joined.

They're understood to be good friends and have bonded over their upbringings and Christianity.

After they fished together, Lammy posted on X / Twitter: "A real pleasure to welcome my friend @JDVance and his family to Chevening. Before beginning our bilateral, the Vice President gave me fishing tips, Kentucky style."

Photos of Vance and Lammy fishing together have since gone viral and social media users have been ridiculing them.

One user said: "New Brokeback Mountain looks s***."

"The one that got away," another said.

One commented: "Why would he [Vance] subject himself to such misery? Fishing and Lammy combined 😴💤"

Another commented: "Are they filming Brokeback Mountain 2?"

"How many millions will that cost us?" another asked.

"Tweedledee and Tweedledum," another said.

One added: "Wait, I know this one... Is it Brokeback Mountain?"

And another simply posted a gif of Jerry laughing.

