South Park isn’t backing down on Trump attacks as it teases next episode

After South Park made headlines last week, with the opening episode of its 27th season seeing co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker deliver several brutal swipes at US president Donald Trump, the hit adult animated series is showing no signs of toning down its criticism of the Republican and convicted felon in its next episode – if the teaser is anything to go by.

As a reminder, the season premiere “Sermon on the ‘Mount” depicted Trump getting naked before slipping into bed with Satan, and threatening to sue an artist for painting an accurate picture of him and his “small” penis.

It also featured a “pro-Trump” PSA featuring a nude deepfake of the president.

More broadly, the episode also referenced the ongoing controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, as well as the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – which parent network CBS (owned by Paramount Global) said was a “financial decision”, but which some social media users believe was in response to Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s settlement of a lawsuit brought by Trump over an episode of 60 Minutes.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers clapped back in a statement to Variety, telling the outlet: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Parker and Stone issued a sarcastic apology at the Comic-Con Comedy Central Animation panel last Thursday, with the former saying in a deadpan tone, “we’re terribly sorry.”

And there isn’t that much of a wait until the next episode, as South Park confirmed on Tuesday that the season will continue on 6 August, and did so by sharing a 19-second video teasing the epsiode’s contents.

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like Parker and Stone are really that sorry about ripping into Trump, as the teaser sees him once again cosying up to Satan, this time caressing the devil’s leg underneath the table at a fancy dinner.

It also depicts Cartman as conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, and Mr Mackey as an ICE agent.

The teaser has delighted Trump critics, with one writing on Twitter/X that MAGA is “about to get the full animated smoke”:

Another poked fun at MAGA supporters upset at South Park, writing, “you can’t make this s*** up”:

And over on YouTube, top comments in the comments section include users noting the season “is just ramping up the stakes higher and higher”, with another proclaiming that “this is gonna be a really good season”.

Elsewhere, Kirk has already responded to the upcoming jokes surrounding him in the new episode, changing his Twitter/X profile pic to that of Cartman’s version of Kirk.

But this was only met with ridicule:

Namely, because people were pointing out that the show is “making fun” of him:

“We’re laughing at you, not with you”, commented another:

A third asked: “Do you think they did this because they like you?”

