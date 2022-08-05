A minister has offered some bizarre reassurance to people who may be concerned that the government aren't sufficiently dealing with the economic crisis, by drawing attention to his formal clobber.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was asked on Sky News this morning where chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is after he made no media appearances yesterday despite the Bank of England increasing interest rates and warning that inflation could exceed 13 per cent this year.

You might expect to hear from your leaders in times like this, but Kwarteng said Zahawi is "always available" and "completely abreast about what's going on."

And more than that: "I'm the business secretary, I'm here, I'm in your studio, I'm in a suit," he declared. "I'm not on holiday and we're absolutely focussed on trying to deal with this problem."

Well, if he's in a suit...

It comes as Britain's bill for the cost of living crisis just gets higher and higher, with the bank's warning about inflation merely following concerns about rising energy bills, soaring inflation and a dire housing market.

Meanwhile, PM (for now) Boris Johnson is on holiday, parliament is in recess, and opposition MPs have slammed this timing, suggesting he and other key members of the cabinet should stick around to sort out their mess.

Shadow Treasury Minister Abena Oppong-Asare said: “Families and pensioners are worried sick about how they’ll pay their bills, but the Prime Minister and Chancellor are missing in action.

“The fact they’re on holiday on the day the Bank of England forecasts the longest recession in 30 years speaks volumes about the Tories’ warped priorities.”

But Kwarteng is wearing a suit, so everything should be just fine.

