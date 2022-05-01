Despite female Tories reporting seeing a male colleague watching porn in the Commons, and the controversialMail article about Angela Rayner and Basic Instinct, one Conservative minister has said there isn’t a “culture of misogyny” in Parliament.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, appeared on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, during which he was asked about misogyny in light of Devon MP Neil Parish admitting he viewed pornography while at work.

He told the host of Sky News’ flagship political programme: “I don’t think there’s a culture of misogyny [in parliament]. I think the problem we have is that people are working in a really intense environment and they’re long hours.

“I think, generally, most people know their limits - they know how to act respectfully. But there are some instances where people don’t, frankly, act according to the high standards.”

We didn’t know working long hours increases your chances of being misogynistic…

Thankfully Twitter users were quick to point out the ridiculousness of his argument:

It wasn’t the only remark made by the Tory MP on Sunday which raised eyebrows, as he also dismissed claims his political party was “institutionally sexist” and said closing bars in parliament would be “excessively puritanical”.

And while Mr Kwarteng is denying the existence of a misogyny culture in parliament, we can’t help but wonder if our justice secretary, Dominic Raab, has finally learned what that word actually means…

