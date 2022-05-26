It’s been a tough time recently for the Conservative party - and Labour has employed a clever advertising tactic to make things even worse.

With the partygate scandal continuing to haunt the Tories, Labour has chosen to target potentially wavering Tory members by buying up all the advertising space on the Conservative Home website to convey a poignant message.

The ads feature the face of a nurse wearing goggles and a mask looking directly down the camera, while the text reads: “Look into her eyes and tell her you still back Boris Johnson.”

In a tweet, Daily Mirror political editor Pippa Crerar confirmed Labour has purposefully placed ads across the page she described as “the Tory members’ online bible”.

She wrote: “Labour has bought up all the advertising on the Conservative Home website - the Tory members’ online bible - over the next few days and this is what readers will see…”

The move has sparked debate, with some questioning why Labour would spend money that will end up in Tory-supporter’s hands. But, others think the overall message and impact are worth it.

One person said: “And where do you think that advertising money goes?”

But, another replied writing: “Don’t care. It’s the message that is more important in this case. Conservative Home could have refused the money, but like their MPs have clearly sold their souls.

“Coverage this will get is priceless, well worth whatever they paid for it!!”

Someone else said: “Well played Labour! More of this, much more of this!”

But another disagreed, as they commented: “clever move until you realise that the people seeing these won't care (that's why they are on Conservative Home) and this is actually just a massive donation to the Tories using my membership money.”

Following partygate, Conservative MPs are split in their support for Boris Johnson – some have continued to back the PM while others want him to resign over his actions.

