Labour trolls Rishi Sunak with one simple image after recession is confirmed

Britain has officially entered a recession – and the Labour Party is already trolling prime minister Rishi Sunak about it.

The party’s official X/Twitter account posted a picture of Sunak writing on a whiteboard with the word “recession” on it.

The caption reads: “Rishi Sunak’s Economic Plan: Part 2.”

It appears to be responding to Sunak’s five point plan which he laid out after taking office.

Sunak’s five promises were to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce the national debt, cut NHS waiting lists and stop the influx of so-called small boats, referring to asylum seekers making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

The second promise, of growing the economy, doesn’t appear to be going very well, as Labour’s post points out.

It comes after a bombshell poll by research firm MRP projected the Conservatives will be left with just 80 MPs after the election in what would be the party’s biggest ever defeat.

Labour too, has had a rough week in the news, with leader Keir Starmer forced to defend a delay in withdrawing support for its candidate in Rochdale’s upcoming by-election, Azhar Ali, over comments he reportedly made about Israel and Jewish people.

The party has faced widespread criticism for first standing by Ali, before eventually withdrawing support after more alleged comments surfaced.

But fortunately for Labour’s social media managers, there’s plenty of bad news for the Tories too.

Yesterday, they posted a playlist with song titles like “Stairway To Recession” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Pledge.”

Ouch.

