Protestor who threw glitter at Keir Starmer has now apologised

The man who poured glitter over Sir Keir Starmer before his speech at the Labour Party conference has now apologised for doing so, saying he knows his actions “crossed the line”.

Speaking to the Politics Uncensored podcast on Fubar Radio, Yaz Ashmawi said he took "responsibility" and apologised for making the Labour leader feel unsafe after he tipped glitter on him as part of a protest for the group People Demand Democracy just as he was about to begin his speech in Liverpool on Tuesday.

He told show host Ali Milani on Thursday: “The thought that, even for a moment, he felt that he was in danger is horrible to think about.

“I think it is absolutely fine to pour glitter on someone and to go onto the stage. I just think it is physical contact that crossed the line there.”

Asked whether he would like to apologise to the Opposition leader, he said: “Yes, absolutely. I’m sorry for doing that.”

It comes after Merseyside Police confirmed it arrested a 28-year-old man from Surrey on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance following the stunt.

On Thursday, the force said the man — who Ashmawi has confirmed is him — has been bailed pending further inquiries.

People Demand Democracy is calling for reform of the political system.

After throwing the glitter, Ashmawi shouted “true democracy is citizen-led”.

He shouted “politics needs an update”, “we demand a people’s house”, “we are in crisis” and “our whole future is in jeopardy” as he was removed from the stage.

Speaking about the incident on the podcast, he added: “The thing is, I put my hand on his arm and touched him and I think… politicians, they get a lot of death threats and they have a need to feel safe and I compromised that in that moment by touching him.”

He added: “If Mr Starmer felt that he was threatened… I take responsibility for that, I want to take full responsibility for my actions.”



