Lauren Boebert roasted by fellow Republican in ‘brutal’ press club speech

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert continues to be mocked over her antics at a performance of Beetlejuice in September, with fellow Republican Lisa McClain taking aim at the politician during her address at the Washington Press Club Foundation dinner on Wednesday.

As a reminder, Boebert made headlines last year when she was accused of vaping, singing, flash photography and “causing a disturbance” during a performance of the hit musical. She was eventually kicked out.

Security footage also appeared to show her engaging in heavy petting with her male companion.

Her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, told The Denver Post that Boebert denied vaping during the show, but did take a picture of the performance on her phone.

He said: “I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice.”

Boebert later issued her own statement, in which she said she “simply fell short of my values”.

“I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks,” she said.

As for her relationship with the male companion, it was reported the pair split up after Boebert learned he was a Democrat.

And so, when McClain had the task of delivering a speech at the fancy dinner this week, there was an easy joke to be made.

She told attendees: “For the speech tonight, if everyone could please keep your hands above the table. I know it’s date night for some of you, but no inappropriate touching.

“That includes you, Lauren Boebert. No vaping, either.”

Ouch.

And Twitter absolutely loved the mockery, with one even branding it an “instant classic”:

And unlike the September incident, unfortunately, it seems cameras didn’t capture Boebert’s response to what was happening in front of her.

