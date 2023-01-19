Lee Anderson boasted about how little his staff is paid and it completely backfired

Politics
Clearly a glutton for online punishment, Lee Anderson is doubling down on his horrendous cost of living take - this time with an unusual anecdote about one of his members of staff.
Posting on Twitter, the MP who has previously attracted scorn for telling people to eat knock-off Weetabix to deal with rising inflation and has also claimed that “generation after generation” of people “cannot budget” or make meals properly, shared a photo of his staffer named Katy.
"Katy works for me," he wrote.
"She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a foodbank. Katy makes my point really well."
He may have thought he got the last laugh but he got anything but as people quickly pointed out it sounds like Katy gets a pretty raw deal and perhaps should be offered a pay rise.
\u201c@LeeAndersonMP_ Hi Katy do you mind posing for a photograph, I want to tweet out your salary and living arrangements in order to shit on people in completely different circumstances that have been forced to use food banks because of our callous and shitty government, cheers\u201d— Lee Anderson MP (@Lee Anderson MP) 1674120635
\u201c@LeeAndersonMP_ Really hope someone offers Katy a better job on the back of this tweet.\u201d— Lee Anderson MP (@Lee Anderson MP) 1674120635
\u201c@LeeAndersonMP_ Maybe you should pay her more, Lee.\u201d— Lee Anderson MP (@Lee Anderson MP) 1674120635
\u201c@LeeAndersonMP_ This isn\u2019t the point you think you\u2019re making. You should pay Katy more.\u201d— Lee Anderson MP (@Lee Anderson MP) 1674120635
\u201cSomeone with a supposedly good job working for a national legislator can\u2019t afford to own a car (if they want to), have children or buy a home. Instead they have to live like a permanent student in a house share. \n\nDo you not understand how bad that situation is @LeeAndersonMP_ ?\u201d— Aaron Bastani (@Aaron Bastani) 1674127681
