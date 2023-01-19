Lee Anderson boasted about how little his staff is paid and it completely backfired

Clearly a glutton for online punishment, Lee Anderson is doubling down on his horrendous cost of living take - this time with an unusual anecdote about one of his members of staff.

Posting on Twitter, the MP who has previously attracted scorn for telling people to eat knock-off Weetabix to deal with rising inflation and has also claimed that “generation after generation” of people “cannot budget” or make meals properly, shared a photo of his staffer named Katy.

"Katy works for me," he wrote.

"She is single & earns less than 30k, rents a room for £775pcm in Central London, has student debt, £120 a month on travelling to work saves money every month, goes on foreign holidays & does not need to use a foodbank. Katy makes my point really well."

He may have thought he got the last laugh but he got anything but as people quickly pointed out it sounds like Katy gets a pretty raw deal and perhaps should be offered a pay rise.





