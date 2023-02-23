Lee Anderson is going to fight Brexit protester Steve Bray with huge stipulations involved

Yes, you read that right: Lee Anderson is going to fight Brexit protester Steve Bray live on television.

The Tory party deputy chairman will face off against Bray in the boxing ring after the pair endured months of clashes outside Westminster, in what has to be one of the strangest - and lowest - moments in British politics over recent times.

Bray is an outspoken Remainer who holds anti-Brexit placards and demonstrates with a megaphone outside of the Houses of Parliament calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.

Anderson issued a challenge to Bray last month, saying that if he won Bray would have to stop protesting.

Bray initially refused. However, he’s now confirmed that he will take part in the fight – and Bray has a stipulation of his own.



If he wins, Anderson has to step down.

“Anytime in the ring!” Bray tweeted. “If I win, you renounce being a Tory MP and resign, then vanish! I don’t want you protesting with me when you lose!”

As The Express reports, GB News is in talks to host the fight.

In an interview on Talk TV, Bray confirmed he had accepted the bout, saying: “I am so overwhelmed that they have made Lee Anderson deputy chairman because we all know that it will be one of the final nails in the coffin.”

He claimed he would “100 per cent” beat the MP.

This isn't the first time Anderson has made headlines over recent weeks, after calling for a return to the death penalty and claiming that people using food banks could neither cook nor budget properly.

“Anybody earning 30-odd grand a year – which most nurses are – using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances,” he told Times Radio in December.

