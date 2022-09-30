Well, it’s not taken her long, but reports are suggesting that Liz Truss is already facing letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.
It comes over fears that Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will “crash the economy” following the mini-budget announcement on Friday.
Tory MPs, economists and members of the opposition alike have criticised the Prime Minister borrowing-fuelled tax-cutting plans, which led to a disastrous day for the pound and also saw Labour take its biggest poll lead over Tories for more than 20 years.
Top economists, currency markets, opposition parties and some Tory MPs have reacted with dismay to the prime minister and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.
With the PM facing a huge backlash just a few weeks into the job, and the future of the economy looking uncertain, people have had an awful lot to say online.
These are the funniest memes about Truss’s torrid few days.
\u201cAnyone seen Liz Truss? She popped out to \u201cclear her head\u201d a couple of days ago and hasn\u2019t come back yet\u2026\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1664296934
\u201cLiz Truss after crashing the economy 3 weeks into the job\u201d— Louis Staples (@Louis Staples) 1664206951
\u201c. @trussliz hold ur nerve babe u got this \ud83e\udd17\ud83d\udcabxoxo\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1664192747
\u201cLiz Truss checking the value of the pound tomorrow morning\u201d— SHANE REACTION (@SHANE REACTION) 1664209909
\u201cLiz Truss can't say she wasn't warned that her plan was a fairy tale. \n\nRishi Sunak(former Chancellor) - "We have to be honest. Borrowing your way out of inflation isn't a plan - it's a fairy tale."\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1664185095
\u201cBREAKING: US singer 50 Cent announces that he now wishes to be known in the UK as 1 Pound.\u201d— Beau (@Beau) 1664174494
\u201cBe rude not to share this classic on a day like today ... \n\nThe Day Today - Pound Stolen\u201d— Ben Lucas (@Ben Lucas) 1664197530
\u201cForget the dollar, the pound is tanking against the ruble:\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1664188395
\u201cMPs are already putting letters in about Liz Truss. I said she'd be gone by Christmas and at this rate she won't see Halloween.\u201d— Sooz Kempner (@Sooz Kempner) 1664182821
\u201cI told you I'd hit the ground from day one. I forgot to mention that the pound would too. \n#PoundSterling\u201d— Parody Prime Minister (@Parody Prime Minister) 1664173704
\u201cCan't believe there's only 17 more Tory Prime Ministers till Christmas\u201d— joe heenan (@joe heenan) 1664193844
\u201cWe now go live to the IEA as they attempt to recalibrate their economic models\u201d— Alan White (@Alan White) 1664444191
After seemingly going missing for a few days Truss broke her silence with a series of interviews on BBC local radio where she attempted to explain why she had done what she'd done. Folks, it didn't go well at all, cue another deluge of memes.
\u201cA second Liz Truss has hit the world trade center\u201d— various jams (@various jams) 1664411661
\u201cPs. I think we are beginning to see why in the Cummings era Truss was not allowed to do much media \u2026\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1664445073
\u201cRima Ahmed to Lizz Truss on Radio Leeds this morning\u201d— Michael Fry (@Michael Fry) 1664450960
\u201cStarting to think Liz Truss might not really be George Weah's cousin\u201d— Ben Machell (@Ben Machell) 1664443431
\u201cExclusive footage of Liz Truss appearing on BBC local radio this morning.\u201d— Sooz Kempner (@Sooz Kempner) 1664446013
\u201cJust Liz Truss getting owned, every seven minutes in a different county. Every day should start like this\u201d— Alice Jones (@Alice Jones) 1664438283
It's a good job that she doesn't have a Tory party conference coming up...oh wait...
\u201cHowever bad your day has been you are not the person trying to write Truss's conference speech.\u201d— Sam Freedman (@Sam Freedman) 1664473471
It comes after one senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that combination of the “disastrous” mini-Budget and plummeting pound had “substantially reduced” the Tory party’s chances of winning the next election.
“It’s been deeply damaging to our reputation on the economy – but that’s what happens when you have ideologues running the show. They’re like tea party Republicans or right-wing Corbynistas,” said the MP.
