Well, it’s not taken her long, but reports are suggesting that Liz Truss is already facing letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.

It comes over fears that Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will “crash the economy” following the mini-budget announcement on Friday.

Tory MPs, economists and members of the opposition alike have criticised the Prime Minister borrowing-fuelled tax-cutting plans, which led to a disastrous day for the pound and also saw Labour take its biggest poll lead over Tories for more than 20 years.

Top economists, currency markets, opposition parties and some Tory MPs have reacted with dismay to the prime minister and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With the PM facing a huge backlash just a few weeks into the job, and the future of the economy looking uncertain, people have had an awful lot to say online.

These are the funniest memes about Truss’s torrid few days.





















































After seemingly going missing for a few days Truss broke her silence with a series of interviews on BBC local radio where she attempted to explain why she had done what she'd done. Folks, it didn't go well at all, cue another deluge of memes.





























It's a good job that she doesn't have a Tory party conference coming up...oh wait...











After seemingly going missing for a few days Truss broke her silence with a series of interviews on BBC local radio where she attempted to explain why she had done what she'd done. Folks, it's didn't go well at all cue another deluge of memes

It comes after one senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that combination of the “disastrous” mini-Budget and plummeting pound had “substantially reduced” the Tory party’s chances of winning the next election.

“It’s been deeply damaging to our reputation on the economy – but that’s what happens when you have ideologues running the show. They’re like tea party Republicans or right-wing Corbynistas,” said the MP.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

