The tenure of Britain’s shortest serving prime minister officially ended on Tuesday morning, when Liz Truss gave her farewell speech outside No 10 before meeting King Charles III – soundtracked by the Kaiser Chiefs’ track 'I Predict A Riot.'

We should probably mention that that wasn’t the choice of Ms Truss, but rather an action seemingly taken by anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray near Downing Street, as the outgoing PM spoke of how it was a “huge honour” to be in the top job.

Like Boris Johnson, she quoted a Roman (Seneca this time, as opposed to her predecessor’s reference to dictator Cincinnatus), and on her successor Rishi Sunak, she said she wished him “every success for the good of our country”.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm, but I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people, and I know that brighter days lie ahead,” she concluded, appearing to forget that we’re heading towards the colder months of the year.

Several reporters also claimed the 2004 song from the rock band could be heard in the background of Mr Sunak’s first speech as PM as well, while Good Morning Britain noted clown music was playing as government ministers entered No 10 for Ms Truss’ last cabinet meeting.

People have since taken to Twitter to brand Mr Bray a “hero” for his rather riotous song choice:

Even Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson acknowleged the protest by Mr Bray, sharing a news article about the stunt and simply writing: "Blimey."

And it isn’t the first time that Ms Truss has faced the music (literally) while trying to deliver a speech outside Downing Street, as just a month ago when she became prime minister – yes, really – her first speech was soundtracked by “Mad World” from the band Tears for Fears.

Well, it certainly makes the speeches a lot less daunting…

