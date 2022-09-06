Protesters at Downing Street decided to try and drown out Liz Truss' first speech as prime minister this evening - by playing the song "Mad World" by the pop band Tears for Fears as she addressed the nation.

On Tuesday (6 September), the public stood outside No.10 as Truss spoke about her vision and hopes for the UK, which included preparing a multibillion-pound package to help citizens cope with soaring energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

The "Mad World" song could be heard throughout, as well as air horns, during Truss' declaration.

Many people on social media seemed to be in support of the song choice.

One person on Twitter wrote: "To whoever it was playing Mad World full blast whilst the grey suits all lined up to listen to Liz - you're a f****** legend, and I think I might be in love with you #LizTruss."

"During Liz Truss's first speech as prime minister, demonstrators outside Downing Street played Tears for Fears' Mad World. Hopefully, it goes to number one! #LizTrussIsNotMyPM," another added.

A third quipped: "Haunting strains of Mad World behind Liz Truss completes the dystopian mid en scene."

The former foreign secretary said the UK would "ride out the storm" as she prepared a multibillion-pound package to help Britons cope with soaring energy costs.

"Together, we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," Truss said at Downing Street.

"This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I'm determined to deliver."



Protesters play Mad World while Liz Truss enters Downing Street as new Prime Minister Getty

She added: "We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills, and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads, and broadband."

Truss became prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, who had earlier received Boris Johnson's resignation.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

She beat Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the Conservative leadership contest.

Truss is the fourth Conservative prime minister in England within six years.

