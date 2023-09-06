Labour use the Liz Truss lettuce to make point about the Tories economic failure

The Labour Party has brutally mocked the Tories' failure to deal with the economy with the Liz Truss lettuce.

Last year, the former prime minister became associated with the salad vegetable when the Economistpublished a column saying she had caused turmoil during her premiership faster than the time it takes for a lettuce to go bad.

It said: "Liz Truss is already a historical figure. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest in British political history. Ms Truss entered Downing Street on September 6th. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on September 23rd. Take away the ten days of mourning after the death of the queen, and she had seven days in control. That is the shelf-life of a lettuce."

The Daily Star then ran with the idea of livestreaming a lettuce, asking whether it or Truss would last longer (the lettuce won). After that, the lettuce became the most lasting symbol of Truss's premiership.

Now, posting on Twitter, the opposition party has brought the meme back with a picture of a lettuce in a wig with googly eyes, to make a point about soaring inflation. They wrote:

"The lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss would cost 20 per cent more today thanks to Tory economic failure."

They added: "This is the cost of the Tories."

Food inflation is coming down, but it is still very high. Latest British Retail Consortium (BRC) data suggests it dropped to 11.5 per cent in August from 13.1 per cent in July and 17.4 per cent in June.

In the last year, popular staple supermarket items like eggs have seen an annual increase of 17.3 per cent to an average of £2.65 per pack, compared to 17.2 per cent for baked beans (£1.98), 7.2 per cent for toilet rolls (£5.83), and 5.9 per cent for milk (£1.80).

Meanwhile, Labour have been ramping up their attack ads lately, recently attacking the Tories over the Raac crisis in schools.

Now they've brought back the lettuce, it is clear Truss will never catch a break.

