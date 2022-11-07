Watch a giant effigy of Liz Truss with a lettuce being burnt for bonfire night

A giant effigy of Liz Truss, Larry the cat, and the infamous lettuce has been burnt as part of a Bonfire Night tradition in Edenbridge, Kent.

The charity initiative has been running for over 20 years and also seen Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as their roster of celebrities to be set on fire.

Following a torch-lit procession, the 10-metre statue, which features a goodbye card and a “make Britain great again” red cap, was set alight as locals watched on.

