Liz Truss encountered a spot of bother at the Tory leadership hustings last night when she was interrupted by protesters.

Five environmental protesters joined an action by the group Green New Deal Rising at the event in Eastbourne, rising one by one from the audience to say: “Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself”.

A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were removed from the hall and the audience chanted: "Out, out!"

The foreign secretary described them as “infiltrators”.

She went on: “Can I just say a few words on the militant people who try and disrupt our country and who try and disrupt our democratic process and try and disrupt our essential services.

“I would legislate immediately to make sure that we are standing up to militant trade unions who stop ordinary commuters getting into work. And I would legislate to protect our essential services."

“I will make sure that militant activists such as Extinction Rebellion are not able to disrupt ordinary people who work hard and do the right thing and go into work.

“And I will never, ever, ever allow our democracy to be disrupted by unfair protests.”

