Liz Truss is actually getting some praise - over her 'sacking' of Suella Braverman

The ongoing controversy around Suella Braverman’s comments on a planned protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza – branding those intending to demonstrate in support of Palestine as “hate marchers” – has reached a new low, as people are now praising Liz Truss for supposedly doing something Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems incapable of doing.

Braverman, the home secretary who was already facing condemnation for claiming homeless people lived in tents as a “lifestyle choice”, penned a piece for The Times in which she wrote that she did not believe the march on Saturday are “merely a cry for help for Gaza”.

She continues: “They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

“There is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters. During Covid, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters [sic] demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee?

“Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law?”

The piece, published on Wednesday evening, was not approved by No 10 according to Sunak’s spokesman, and has faced widespread criticism – with her Labour counterpart Yvette Cooper issuing a scathing response in the Commons in which she accused the cabinet minister of “attempting to rip up the operational independence of the police”.

Sunak is now facing calls to sack Braverman over her comments, with Twitter/X users pointing out that even the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, Liz Truss (yes, the one defeated by a lettuce) managed to ‘fire her’ during her premiership:

In the final days of Truss’s premiership, Braverman wrote a letter to the then-PM that she was “choosing to tender my resignation” after sending an official document to a “parliamentary colleague” via a personal email address.

No 10 denied she had been “sacked” by Truss, even though several outlets ran with that line at the time.

She would then return to government under Rishi Sunak just one week later.

