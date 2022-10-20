Liz Truss resigns, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK politics

Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just six weeks, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK politics.

The news comes after days of chaos in the Conservative Party, and 16 letters of no confidence officially submitted.

"I came into office at a tmie of great economic and international instability" she said in a statement outside Downing Street.

"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen."

Her successor will be elected within the next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

