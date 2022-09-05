A woman with a similar name to Liz Truss is having a whale of a time on Twitter - by responding to tweets from people who think she's the soon-to-be Prime Minister.
Liz Trussell, who joined the social network almost a decade ago and has barely posted, has the handle '@liztruss'.
She actually hadn't tweeted at all since 2018 - but returned to the internet after being bombarded by tweets incorrectly tagging her, instead of the future PM @trussliz.
One person wrote: "The next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is @LizTruss Congratulations to the candidate and now @10DowningStreet Prime Minister."
Trussell replied: "Thanks babe."
One person wrote: "I hope the Queen won't allow @Liztruss to form a government!"
To which Trussell responded: "She's gonna love me."
\u201c@Lexxity @trussliz @JohnLewisRetail @johnlewis #earnedit\u201d— Lexxity (@Lexxity) 1662390957
Someone else called out IRL Truss's apparent snub of Rishi Sunak, saying: "@liztruss demonstrates total absence of class by blanking Sunak when her win is announced."
Trussell replied: "Sorry I was in Nandos!"
Some tweeters said Trussell deserves free energy bills all winter for being such a good sport, others would prefer to see her made actual Prime Minister instead of the cheese-obsessive currently lined up for the top job.
The situation is an echo of the long-suffering John Lewis, who's just some guy who gets endless messages meant for the beloved high-street retailer.
Luckily, he saw the funny side in the same way Trussell has:
\u201cYou've been asking about the John Lewis advert, well here it is...\n\n@TwitterUK gave me a starring role in my very own Christmas #ad\n\n#NotARetailStore\u201d— John Lewis (@John Lewis) 1542632801
