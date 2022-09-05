Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British ...
Video

A woman with a similar name to Liz Truss is having a whale of a time on Twitter - by responding to tweets from people who think she's the soon-to-be Prime Minister.

Liz Trussell, who joined the social network almost a decade ago and has barely posted, has the handle '@liztruss'.

She actually hadn't tweeted at all since 2018 - but returned to the internet after being bombarded by tweets incorrectly tagging her, instead of the future PM @trussliz.

One person wrote: "The next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is @LizTruss Congratulations to the candidate and now @10DowningStreet Prime Minister."

Trussell replied: "Thanks babe."

One person wrote: "I hope the Queen won't allow @Liztruss to form a government!"

To which Trussell responded: "She's gonna love me."

Someone else called out IRL Truss's apparent snub of Rishi Sunak, saying: "@liztruss demonstrates total absence of class by blanking Sunak when her win is announced."

Trussell replied: "Sorry I was in Nandos!"

Some tweeters said Trussell deserves free energy bills all winter for being such a good sport, others would prefer to see her made actual Prime Minister instead of the cheese-obsessive currently lined up for the top job.

The situation is an echo of the long-suffering John Lewis, who's just some guy who gets endless messages meant for the beloved high-street retailer.

Luckily, he saw the funny side in the same way Trussell has:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)