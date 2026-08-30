‘No s***’: Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised over latest post-MAGA observation

Former Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again called out US president Donald Trump and the Republican Party, several months after she dramatically resigned from political office following a back-and-forth with Trump over the Epstein files.

In an interview with PBS for Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, the presenter asked Greene if women are respected in the MAGA movement, to which the ex-congresswoman replied: “I don’t think women are respected in the Republican Party.”

She continued: “It’s a boy’s club, it really is, and that comes from the top down. It’s really a shame.

“And then you have the president demeaning women constantly, he’s constantly attacking women.”

Greene went on to add that while she “very much [believes] in women’s rights”, she is not “out there saying we need to shove it in men’s faces”.

“So I’m trying not to come from that angle, but when the president is attacking someone like Taylor Swift, for example, one of the most popular pop stars, who young women absolutely love, and he’s, as the president, is attacking her for absolutely no reason, that’s a message you’re telling women. And it’s a horrible message.

“A lot of women don’t want to vote for Republicans, and I’m hearing that more and more, because they don’t take us serious in what we bring to the table. They just want to hold the power themselves and, you know, I think the Republican Party is suffering for it, and will continue to suffer,” she said.

However, while some X/Twitter users delighted in Greene’s previous criticisms of the Trump administration, many were unforgiving this time around, with Democratic strategist Ally Sammarco simply tweeting: “No s***”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz wrote: “Marjorie Taylor Greene spent years empowering and defending Trump, amplifying his attacks, and helping create the political environment she’s now criticizing. She can f*** all the way off”:

Content creator Jared Shult asked: “She’s just now figuring this out?”:

Molly Ploofkins tweeted: “Better late than never, I suppose”:

Jo Carducci (known online as JoJoFromJerz) replied: “You f***ing THINK so, MARGE?!?!”:

Greene’s latest criticism comes a month after she called Trump a “traitor” to the US and slammed a Rick and Morty-style White House video as “weird” and “embarrassing”.

And three months before that, in April, she branded Trump “insane” following the president’s warning to Iran to “open the f***in’ Strait” or they will be “living in Hell”.

“Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” she tweeted.

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