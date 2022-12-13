Marjorie Taylor Greene has spouted a whole load of nonsense - stop the press!

Her latest claim was made at a New York Young Republican Club dinner on Saturday, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. They report she said that if she and Steve Bannon had organised the Capitol riot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, there would have been more guns and it would have worked. Lovely stuff.

“I’ll just tell you something: if Steve Bannon and I had organised that, we would have won,” Greene said. “Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

Quick recap - on Jan 6th 2021 a whole load of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol complaining about Donald Trump losing the election. They were spurred on by the former president's sore loser tweets and he was subsequently banned from the platform and Facebook too.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told VICE that Greene’s comments go “against our fundamental values as a country.”

“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” Bates said. “All leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law."

She was also slammed by people on social media:

The Republican has said so many iffy things over the years, we struggle to keep up. In the same speech, for instance, she also complained about sex toys being sold at pharmacies.

“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays,” Greene said to boos. “I don’t even know how we got here.”

Yes, she is an elected politician. I don’t even know how we got here.

