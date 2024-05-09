Unsurprisingly, controversial Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is being a nuisance again – this time filing a ‘motion to vacate’ to unseat House Speaker Mike Johnson which was met with boos from her political colleagues, before failing in a spectacular fashion minutes later.

Greene first started the process to trigger an effective ‘no-confidence vote’ back in March, when the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending package which prevented a government shutdown and kept things running.

The only problem was that this was not a privileged vote, meaning there wasn’t a requirement for the motion to be put to members within 48 hours – this time, however, it was, and the vote which rubbished the proposal came just minutes later.

Earlier this week Greene met with Johnson to demand he block future aid to Ukraine (he oversaw Congress passing a $60.8 billion bill last month), defund probes into Donald Trump by Special Council Jack Smith, and ensure votes are only allowed on bills supported by the majority of House Republicans.

Greene is a staunch supporter of Trump – and even he was saying the Georgia representative’s motion was a bad idea.

He wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday: “I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come.

“However, right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country.

“With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.

“Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard. I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together.

“It is my request that Republicans vote for ‘THE MOTION TO TABLE [to abandon the vote].’ We WILL WIN BIG - AND IT WILL BE SOON!”

Awkward.

And footage shared online shows colleagues booing Greene as she introduced her motion to vacate, with social media users ridiculing the Republican’s actions:

The motion was defeated in a whopping 359-43 vote, and Johnson said he appreciated the “show of confidence” from colleagues against a “misguided effort”.

Explaining the Democrats’ decision to back arch conservative Trump ally Johnson, Hakeem Jeffries, House minority leader, said in a statement: “Our decision to stop Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from plunging the House of Representatives and the country into further chaos is rooted in our commitment to solving problems for everyday Americans in a bipartisan manner.

“We need more common sense and less chaos in Washington, D.C.”

Despite the embarrassing defeat, Greene told reporters she was “proud” of what she did and that it had all been “exposed for the American people”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.