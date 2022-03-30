A Conservative MP has hinted that senior civil servants should do one if they receive fines over Partygate.

Mark Harper sassily posted a screenshot of standards of behaviour officials must abide by and highlighted "comply with the law" in response to the Time's Steven Swinford posting the latest news on Partygate.

He wrote: "Officials and Special Advisers are bound by the Civil Service Code…which says you must *comply with the law*.

Posting a link to the code, he added: "You can read the Civil Service Code for yourself here."

His tweet came after the Metropolitan Police announced it would be dishing out the first 20 fines to those they have found broke Covid rules. The force are investigating 12 events and while they won't name those fined it is believed Johnson attended six of the events which ranged from a garden "work event" to a birthday "work event".

Number 10 have said they will come clean if Johnson is fined and he and others have been sent questionnaires by the police to help their investigation.



We wonder if Harper thinks Johnson should follow these standards too?

