A Tory MP has appeared to mock those rushing to throw their hat into the ring for leadership of the party by posting a spoof bid.

Mark Jenkinson, who has been the MP for Workington since 2019, joked that he had got advice from people who "blow smoke up my arse" before referencing an "inflated sense of self-importance" as making him "stand" for leadership.

He wrote: "I have sought counsel from those I can trust to blow smoke up my a**e.

"That, when weighed against my own inflated sense of self-importance, leads me to conclude that I should throw my hat into the ring and stand for election as Leader of the @Conservative and Unionist Party.

"Over the next six weeks I will be available to promise you the moon on a stick. Ask and it shall be yours. Let me worry about how I deal with three chancellors and a cabinet of 160. It is having the answers to those questions that makes me the most suitable candidate."

His political banter comes after Boris Johnson resigned as leader yesterday leading people to throw their hats into the ring to replace him.

So far, Suella Braverman, Tom Tugenhadt and Steve Baker are among those who have reportedly expressed interest in the role, while Penny Mordaunt is also expected to announce candidacy.

We wonder who Jenkinson thinks is deserving of the top job...

