A fight nearly broke out during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday between GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin and president of the Teamsters union, Sean O'Brien.

Mullin, Senator for Oklahoma and former MMA fighter, recalled an exchange he had with O'Brien in June on Twitter/X.

They had discussed engaging in an MMA fight for charity are getting in a heated back-and-forth at a previous congressional hearing.

On Tuesday, Mullin read aloud O'Brien's original tweet: "Greedy CEO who pretends like he's self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, anytime cowboy."

Mullin then said at the hearing: "Sir, this is a time; this is a place. You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here."

"Okay, that's fine, perfect," O'Brien said.

"You want to do it now?" Mullin asked.

"I'd love to do it right now," O'Brien said.

"Then stand your butt up then," said Mullin.

"You stand your butt up," said O'Brien.

Mullin then stood up, and was quickly interjected by the committee's chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who yelled at Mullin: "Stop it! No, no, sit down! You know, you're a United States senator."

Mullin and O'Brien did not end up getting in a physical fight, although names were shouted at one another that are not normally heard in committee hearings. The two concluded their exchange by agreeing to have coffee together.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.