Celebrity dramas are messy, to say the least – especially when the conflicts are downright unexpected.

As much as we hate to admit it, a tiny part of us enjoys watching the conflict of two pampered egos go head-to-head on the timeline.

From social media feuds, low blows and physical altercations, indy100 takes a look back on the most prominent celebrity fights.

Will Smith and Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March 2022 after a tasteless joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The comedian compared Pinkett-Smith and G.I. Jane, who both have short hair. Pinkett-Smith has battled with alopecia for years, prompting Smith to jump on stage and smack Rock.





"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Smith yelled twice.



He later went on to win an award for Best Actor when he apologised – though not to Rock.

"I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said in his emotional speech. "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things."





Kanye West... and pretty much everyone



Kanye West's feuding history could have single-handedly taken over this entire page. He's gone head-to-head with Drake, Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake and most recently, Pete Davidson.

In what contributed to landing him in Instagram jail, Kanye West and Pete Davidson's feud has been going on for some time now.

Way before Davidson started dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, West made it clear he despised SNL. "F**k SNL and the whole cast," he rapped back in 2010.



From brutal online attacks, nicknaming the comedian 'Skete' and portraying violence against Davidson in his Eazy music video, West has not held back his views about his ex-wife's new beau.

See the entire timeline of events here.









Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Fans of Sex and the City were ecstatic to learn the iconic show was returning as ...And Just Like That. That was until it was announced Kim Cattrall's character, the notorious Samantha Jones, would not be making an appearance.

Sarah Jessica Parker has declared there isn't a fight between the pair, but others say otherwise.

"Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives," Cattrall said. The actress also told Jessica Parker to stick in when she offered her condolences for her brother's death.

Firing back in an Instagram post, Cattrall wrote: "I don't need your love or support at this time @sarahjessicaparker. You are not my family. You are not my friend."



The New York Post later reported in 2009 that the pair were no longer speaking and "making everyone on the set of the new Sex and the City movie uncomfortable."

Jason Lewis, who played Smith Jerrod on SATC, became the latest person to somewhat lift the lid on their feud.

"Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them," he said.

"I'm going to stop there because I've got nothing good to say."









50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent were friends for years, but it soon came to a volatile end. The boxer claimed it was because he refused to give 50 Cent half of his business.

The rapper later said he would donate $750,000 to charity if Mayweather read just one page of Harry Potter. His comments came after Mayweather's reading ability became a topic of discussion.













Mason Disick and Jeffree Star

This could possibly be one of the strangest exchanges.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son, who was ten at the time, got into a spat with controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star. Despite their 24 year age gap, Mason Disick called the YouTuber "spoiler AF" back in March 2020.

In a deleted tweet, Star clapped back: "I had $500 in my bank account six years ago …"

"Maybe he's confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully, his father can educate him soon!"











Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow

Back in 2013 on Bloomberg TV, Martha Stewart was asked about Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand. Stewart passive-aggressively responded that she was the one and only lifestyle venture capitalist.

A year later, Stewart accused the actress of trying to be her, saying: "She just needs to be quiet. She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart."

Unsurprisingly, Paltrow was unphased.

She sarcastically told US Weekly, "No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I'm shocked and devastated. I'll try to recover."

On a more serious note, she added, "If I'm really honest, I'm so psyched that she sees us as competition. I'm so psyched. I really am."









Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Tensions have been high between the two rappers since 2017, which later poured out onto social media.

The feud eventually led to a physical altercation at a 2018 Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week event. Footage showed Cardi B being escorted out of the party barefoot with a notable bump on her head after throwing a shoe at Minaj.

Cardi B took to Instagram and said she "let a lot of s**t slide", and the fight was allegedly a response to Minaj criticising her ability as a mother.

Minaj later hit back on her radio show and said: "Get this woman some f**king help."

The pair finally ended their feud a month later, in October.









Kim Kardashian and Chloë Grace Moretz

In 2016, Kim Kardashian posted a nude selfie of herself on Twitter which, naturally, caused quite the storm.

Chloë Grace Moretz randomly jumped in and said: I truly hope you realise how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies".

Many people slammed Moretz's response, calling it out as slut shaming.

In one of the most iconic backhanded compliments, the reality star said: "lets all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo," referencing this shoot where Chloë is also baring her skin.





