In his latest reincarnation, former health secretary Matt Hancock will be an author.

In an interview with GB News yesterday, the politician confirmed he was writing a book about the coronavirus pandemic, and we are sure everyone has rushed to preorder it.

He said: "I'm writing a book about the experience, what it looked like from being health secretary and what actually happened at the time."

More details emerged. Playbook reported that the title is yet to be confirmed but that the book will be based on “contemporaneous accounts” of the pandemic, and reveal “for the first time” the critical moments in the battle against. They said is being published by Biteback and Hancock will be donating the royalties to NHS charities.

Now, when Hancock announces he is doing a thing, it rarely goes down well. Look at how much he was roasted when it was first rumoured he was writing a book, or when he ended up on a podcast, to name but two occasions.

So we weren't exactly surprised that people on social media were quick to come up with mock titles for his book.

Adam Kay, another diary author who accounted his time as a junior doctor in This Is Going to Hurt, that was recently adapted by the BBC, had a particularly spicy suggestion for what Hancock could title his book:

Aside from this suggestion, the witty people of social media thought "Hands, face, disgrace" was a good option while another suggested "Diary of an Incompetent Attention Seeker."

"How to Lose Friends and Alienate the Nation," was another option mooted by Twitter.

Savage.

